Bessemer Group Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 681,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUMO stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

