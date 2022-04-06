Bessemer Group Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $28.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.