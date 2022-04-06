Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $181,000 in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

