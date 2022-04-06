Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,317 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.53 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

