Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 859 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

