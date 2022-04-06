Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,074 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after purchasing an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

