BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,500 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,188.53.

BHP opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

