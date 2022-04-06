Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down to $243.15

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.15, but opened at $221.04. Bill.com shares last traded at $213.55, with a volume of 39,114 shares.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,669 shares of company stock worth $19,046,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

