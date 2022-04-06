BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.12.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day moving average of $226.71.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

