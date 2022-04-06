Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Insider Sells $733,508.56 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Nosenzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, John Nosenzo sold 534 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $6,402.66.

Shares of NYSE:BVS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 181,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 6,067.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 142.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

