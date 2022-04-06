BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 24,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 326,492 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,801,000. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.