bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $520,219.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.80 or 0.07349094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.10 or 0.99665602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051463 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

