Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.43

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.43 and traded as high as C$4.85. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 32,336 shares trading hands.

BDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a market cap of C$284.96 million and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at C$742,509. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$547,110.52. Insiders have sold 53,416 shares of company stock valued at $238,880 in the last three months.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

