Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

