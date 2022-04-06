Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $275,990.80 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BLKB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. 201,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.04 and a beta of 1.07. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

