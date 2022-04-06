Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

