BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

