BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Stock Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,459 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 33.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares during the period. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKT stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

