BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

