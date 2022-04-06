BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

MHN stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

