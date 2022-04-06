BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 319,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,037 shares during the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

