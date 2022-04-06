Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.28. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 10,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,575,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

