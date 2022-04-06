Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.28. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 10,730 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.
The stock has a market capitalization of $588.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,814 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 1,575,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.