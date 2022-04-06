Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 9.97 ($0.13). Approximately 2,855,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,660,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.29. The stock has a market cap of £104.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23.

About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

