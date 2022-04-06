BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Down 12.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $61.18. 11,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 145,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $587.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

