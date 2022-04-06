BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Trading Down 12.1%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares were down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.03 and last traded at $61.18. Approximately 11,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 145,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.95 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 118.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the third quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 519.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

