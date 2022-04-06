Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.58. 8,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSRF)

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

