BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of DMB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 54,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

