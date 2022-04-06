Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Keith Butcher Sells 23,594 Shares of Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher sold 23,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £25,953.40 ($34,037.25).

Keith Butcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Keith Butcher purchased 10,000 shares of Boku stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £13,300 ($17,442.62).

Shares of Boku stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.27. Boku, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 109.55 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The stock has a market cap of £391.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35.

BOKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

