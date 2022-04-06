Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Price Target Raised to SEK 400 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. SEB Equities downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $289.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

