Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Boston Omaha Corp (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $712.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha Company Profile (NYSE:BOC)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.