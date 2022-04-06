Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP opened at $125.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

