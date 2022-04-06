BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 666,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,068,110. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

