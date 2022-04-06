Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BFH opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.
Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
