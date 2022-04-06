Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

