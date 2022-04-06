BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 72,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,741,475 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.89.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.
About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
