Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
