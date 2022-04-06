Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Gap Down to $52.41

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $51.22. Brighthouse Financial shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $796,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

