Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo Sells 42,329 Shares of Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 42,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $397,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $181,873.80.

On Thursday, February 24th, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10.

Shares of BRLT opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

