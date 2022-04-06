Brokerages Anticipate 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). 22nd Century Group posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on XXII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Dawson James increased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 827,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,294. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $366.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.00.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

