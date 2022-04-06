Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

