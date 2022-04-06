Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
