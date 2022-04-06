Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 60,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,755. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million and a PE ratio of -1,051.95. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.
