Brokerages Anticipate CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. 60,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,755. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million and a PE ratio of -1,051.95. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

