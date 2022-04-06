Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,875 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $69,390,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

