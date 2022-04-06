Brokerages Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) to report $1.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,407. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

