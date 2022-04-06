Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. First Community posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.30. 4,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

