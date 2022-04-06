Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will report sales of $363.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 275,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.01. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

