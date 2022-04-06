Brokerages Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MTRX opened at $7.72 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

In related news, VP Kevin A. Durkin bought 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 6.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

