Brokerages Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.97 million and the highest is $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $593.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 342,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,889. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,109.11, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

