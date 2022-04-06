Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to report $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the lowest is $2.19. Nutrien reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 775.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $13.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.