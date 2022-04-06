Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,987. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

