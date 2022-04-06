Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,987. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.