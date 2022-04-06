Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.22. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 1,021,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.