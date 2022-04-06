Brokerages Anticipate Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on SONN shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

SONN remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,624. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.